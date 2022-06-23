Douglas

The GRAND OLE OPRY will welcome hit songwriter TOM DOUGLAS for a six-show residency of his one-man show “Love, Tom,” where he shares stories behind some of his famed songs. The show marks the first ticketed show/residency in the intimate, 80-seat CIRCLE ROOM at the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE.

The "Love, Tom" show is based on DOUGLAS' acceptance speech when he was inducted into the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME in 2014, and was made into a film of the same name now streaming on PARAMOUNT+.

The show kicks off at the OPRY HOUSE on JULY 14th at 7p (CT). Additional show dates are JULY 21st, 25th, 28th, AUGUST 3rd and 10th. Tickets are on sale beginning TOMORROW (6/24) at 10a (CT) at opry.com.

