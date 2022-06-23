-
Rob Weaver Upped To Station Manager At WMJZ (Eagle 101.5)/Gaylord, MI
45 NORTH MEDIA Classic Hits WMJZ (EAGLE 101.5)/GAYLORD, MI has promoted ROB WEAVER to Station Manager. WEAVER takes on his new role beginning JULY 1.
45 NORTH MEDIA Owner/President BRYAN HOLLENBAUGH commented, "ROB is the glue that keeps things going around here and it just makes sense to give him the proper credit. He has been a mainstay in Northern Michigan radio for over four decades, including the past 16 with this station."
WEAVER also hosts afternoons at WMJZ.