Donation Drive

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WTAM-A-W295DE/CLEVELAND and the CLEVELAND GUARDIANS are holding a donation drive for PROVIDENCE HOUSE on FRIDAY (6/24), a "Stuff the Truck" event at GATEWAY PLAZA between the GUARDIANS' PROGRESSIVE FIELD and the CAVALIERS' ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE 5a-8p (ET).

WTAM's MIKE SNYDER and DAVID "BLOOMDADDY" BLOMQUIST will broadcast live from the drive, which will collect essential needs items for the charity, for which GUARDIANS Chairman/CEO PAUL DOLAN and his wife KAREN DOLAN are co-chairs of a campus expansion project.

