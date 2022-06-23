-
WTAM/Cleveland And The Guardians Hold 'Stuff The Truck' Donation Drive Today
by Perry Michael Simon
June 24, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WTAM-A-W295DE/CLEVELAND and the CLEVELAND GUARDIANS are holding a donation drive for PROVIDENCE HOUSE on FRIDAY (6/24), a "Stuff the Truck" event at GATEWAY PLAZA between the GUARDIANS' PROGRESSIVE FIELD and the CAVALIERS' ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE 5a-8p (ET).
WTAM's MIKE SNYDER and DAVID "BLOOMDADDY" BLOMQUIST will broadcast live from the drive, which will collect essential needs items for the charity, for which GUARDIANS Chairman/CEO PAUL DOLAN and his wife KAREN DOLAN are co-chairs of a campus expansion project.