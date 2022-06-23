Filings

EMMIS RADIO LICENSE, LLC has filed the paperwork to sell AC WYXB (B105.7)/INDIANAPOLIS, Country WLHK (97.1 HANK-FM)/SHELBYVILLE-INDIANAPOLIS, News-Talk WIBC/INDIANAPOLIS, and Sports W228CX-W298BB (THE FAN 93.5FM AND 107.5FM)/INDIANAPOLIS to RADIO ONE OF INDIANA, LP and RADIO ONE OF INDIANA, LLC for $25 million (NET NEWS 6/13). RADIO ONE OF INDIANA, LLC is spinning Hip Hop WHHH (HOT 96.3)/INDIANAPOLIS to BIBLE BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. for $3.2 million.

In other filings with the FCC, CENTURY BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Classic Hits WOHT (STAR 92.3)/GRENADA, MS to RAYANNA CORP. for $100,000.

And FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH is selling the construction permit for a new FM in ODEBOLT, IA to ST. GABRIEL COMMUNICATIONS for $5,000.

