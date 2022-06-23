Hager

WONDERFUL NEWS RADIO Contemporary Christian WNFR (90.7 HOPE FM)/PORT HURON, MI promotes BRETT HAGER to APD/PM Drive.



On MONDAY (6/27), HAGER will move from middays on sister station Christian CHR WNFA (POWER 88.3), which did a format flip (NET NEWS 6/22), and replaces THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW, which moves to nights (6-10p). HOPE FM moves its evening teaching/talk lineup over to the new THRIVE RADIO and goes all-music 24/7.



HAGER shared, “It's an honor to have the confidence of such an amazing team of laser-focused individuals! I am crazy excited to continue deepening relationships and serving our listeners through both of our stations. GOD is so good!”



Mornings with BRIAN & ELLYN, along with middays with HEATHER ERBE remain the same.

