Smithers (Photo: Facebook)

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKKO (K100) morning host CLIFF SMITHERS is leaving his radio post after 32 years in the business, the last four in his current role. He announced the move in a FACEBOOK post YESTERDAY (6/22).

SMITHERS told local station WTOL-TV that he's "not retiring, I'm just stepping away from radio. I look forward to the next adventure in life with TOLEDO DOOR AND WINDOW." His background in radio includes time as PD/morning personality at CUMULUS Classic Hits WRQN/TOLEDO, as well as hosting a show at sister Talk WTOD-A. His other on-air positions have included shows on WIOG/SAGINAW, and DETROIT stations WGRV, WOMC and WYCD.

In his FACEBOOK post, SMITHERS said, "I never thought the day would come to decide to get out of radio. It has been an awesome run for the last 32 years and I’ve met some awesome people along the way ... waaaay to many to mention!! Friendships that will never be broken! I walked into K100 32 years ago with absolutely no radio experience, and GARY SHORES took a chance on me and hired me. He has been one of my closest friends, boss, encourager and radio teacher (if you will) for ALL of those 32 years … even after he retired he still critiqued me, LOL ,,, Love ya GAR!"

He added, "You never can fully leave radio because it always stays in the blood. So maybe, just maybe I’ll pull out the headphones down the road and do some part-time somewhere."

