Pictured (L-R): Tedesco, Younger

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has promoted both CLARK MIMS TEDESCO and JAMIE YOUNGER to VP/Artist Development, both rising from Sr. Dir. roles in the department. They will continue reporting to EVP/Artist Development SHANE TARLETON.

“Watching CLARK flourish in the artist development department brings me such joy,” TARLETON said. “She has proven time and time again that success is the sum of details.” He added, “JAMIE has the ability to marry creative concepts with strategy and execution. It’s thrilling to watch her continue to grow here at WARNER.”

“I’m so proud of the relationships I’ve built with our teams, artists and managers in my nine years with WARNER,” said TEDESCO, who has been with the label since 2013. “We work with such a diverse roster of immensely talented artists, and it is my true honor to help them tell their stories every day.”

YOUNGER worked at THIRTY TIGERS and AMERICAN SONGWRITER before starting at WMN nearly a decade ago. She said, “With a roster of artists that span the Country spectrum, every day at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE provides new challenges and opportunities that continue to feed my passion for helping our artists find their audiences."

