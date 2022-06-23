Bones

The first-look trailer and premiere date have been released for "SNAKE IN THE GRASS," the new competition series radio and television personality BOBBY BONES is hosting for USA NETWORK (NET NEWS 5/16). It will premiere on the network on AUGUST 1st at 11p (ET/PT) after “WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW.” Watch the trailer here.

“Getting to host 'SNAKE IN THE GRASS' has been a really cool experience,” said BONES. “I lived in COSTA RICA for more than a month while we were shooting it, so I can’t wait for everyone to finally get to see what we’ve been up to. The show is a mix of adventure and mystery - it’s going to keep you guessing!”

As previously reported, each episode of the show, being described as a "social experiment," will find four players "dropped into the wild for 36 hours with a chance to win $100,000," according to PR materials. "In order to win, the four must figure out which one of them is ‘the snake' -- a saboteur who is secretly undermining the group every step of the way."

« see more Net News