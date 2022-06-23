Celebrating America's Birthday

G AUDIO NETWORKS' "The ASHLEY & BRAD Show" is offering affiliate radio stations 12 free one-minute vignettes with trivia facts about INDEPENDENCE DAY. FOURTH OF JULY FUN FACTS are fully produced 60-second features for any format, designed to fit with any station’s imaging, and available for broadcast any time before JULY 5th.

Stated co-host ASHLEY PAIGE, "Just when you thought you knew everything about the greatest country in the world, listeners will learn about the best songs for a fabulous JULY 4th playlist, as well as facts they may have never heard before. Happy birthday AMERICA!"

Added BRAD ABRELL, "It's AMERICA's birthday, and we're celebrating the land of the free, so here's our free gift to radio!"

Topics and highlights include trivia about INDEPENDENCE DAY, such as most popular food, most popular songs, movies for the FOURTH OF JULY, fireworks, songs for a JULY 4th playlist, towns with patriotic names and much more.

To secure the free 12 segments, contact RICK O'BRIEN or call (800) 871-6163. Hear samples of the feature here.

« see more Net News