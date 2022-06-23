UMG: In The Beats/Samples Business

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has just launched a secret sample service designed for major label artists only, it was reported by MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.

The beat and sample platform sector is a very strong market at this time, with BEATSTARS' recent reported $200 million payout.

The rapid growth of the sector has UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP reportedly exploring the space.through its UNIVERSAL MUSIC PRODUCTION division, which has quietly launched a new sample service called USAMPLE.

According to the USAMPLE website, the service offers a catalog of around 7,000 “rare” tracks, that come “from the depths of the [UMG] archive, digitized for the first time since the original pressings." Every track was originally made as library music for TV and film.

USAMPLE is only accessible to major label affiliated artists, “an exclusive offering to artists and writers affiliated with major labels and publishers."

USAMPLE’s INSTAGRAM account describes the service as “UNIVERSAL’s secret sample website exclusively for major affiliated talent."

To use it, major label affiliated talent are required to request access by filling out a form via the service’s website to verify their identity.

UNIVERSAL claims it owns “both the master and publishing rights to all tracks on this site, making it simple to clear... [but] hilst all of our music is pre-cleared making licensing easy, our work is not royalty free and must be cleared by your label in the normal way."

UMG’s “state of the art” AI software allows it to isolate or remove parts such as vocals or drums “from these historical tracks for the first time in history” and then provide then associated stems on request. It also powers what it calls a "Similarity Search" tool that aims to find a similar sounding track to one a user might have in mind and be looking to use in their work.

“Using AI technology, Similarity Search listens to your reference track, analyses its audio features and identifies tracks in [Usample’s] catalog that sound similar,” the USAMPLE website explains.

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING inked a partnership with BEATSTARS last year for a JV publishing service.

