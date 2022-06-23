Avril Lavigne

Last month, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE rolled out the lineup for its annual RIVER ON THE ROOFTOP concert series. The event is returning to JASON ALDEAN’s KITCHEN + ROOFTOP BAR after a two-year hiatus.

The first event took place on SUNDAY and featured AVRIL LAVIGNE, LEAH KATE, and NASHVILLE singer-songwriter MENNA.

In a FACEBOOK post, PD JONATHAN SHUFORD commented, "So glad to be back to live events, and what a way to come back! Unbelievable start to the summer with [iHEARTMEDIA Dir./Marketing & Promotions] MELISSA DIKAU and the 1075 THE RIVER + iHeartRadioteam!!"

The next event takes place THURSDAY, JUNE 30th at 12pm (ET) with 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, EM BEIHOLD, STEPHEN SANCHEZ, and LAWRENCE! All shows are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis until the rooftop patio is at capacity. VIP viewing platforms will be available through the radio station and its partners. For more information including the entire lineup and schedule, visit 1075theriver.com.





L-R: Woody Wood, Kaitlin Reager, Melissa Dikau, Avril, Jonathan Shuford, Jim Chandler, and on the bottom, Zac Woodward





