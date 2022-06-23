iHeartMedia Philadelphia, Audacy, Urban One Honored

iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA, AUDACY and URBAN ONE have been named as 2022 honorees of THE CIVIC 50 GREATER PHILADELPHIA by PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION, in partnership with POINTS OF LIGHT and local partners. The program provides a standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how employers use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company.

iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA President JEFF MOORE commented, “iHEARTMEDIA utilizes the power of audio and human companionship to create deep and engaged relationships with our audiences. A big part of that is being able to use our voice and actions to directly impact the communities that we serve. We are humbled and honored to stand beside some other great, community-minded companies in our area in receiving this distinguished award.”

Added PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION President/CEO PEDRO RAMOS, "PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION is proud to recognize iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA, AUDACY and URBAN ONE's outstanding civic engagement. All of the 2022 honorees have demonstrated great passion and dedication to making a meaningful impact in the local communities they serve. It is this type of commitment that resonates throughout a region and sets the standard for corporate stewardship. We thank iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA, AUDACY and URBAN ONE for their efforts and congratulate them on this exciting honor.”

The CIVIC 50 honorees were officially recognized on THURSDAY, at a celebratory event at the AMERISOURCEBERGEN corporate headquarters in CONSHOHOCKEN, PA.

