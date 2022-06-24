Extension (Graphic: Learfield / soonersports.com)

The UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA Athletics Department has inked a 10 year extension with multimedia rightsholder LEARFIELD. The new pact, effective JULY 1st, continues the longstanding relationship between LEARFIELD's SOONER SPORTS PROPERTIES and the university. With the new deal, KELLY COLLYAR has been promoted to VP/GM of SOONER SPORTS PROPERTIES.

"We're pleased to finalize a ground-breaking long-term agreement with LEARFIELD -- a partner we've trusted and leaned on for many years to help us connect with SOONER fans and grow our brand," said OU VP/Dir. of Athletics JOE CASTIGLIONE. "As with any challenges and changes our industry experiences, we intentionally seek cutting-edge collaborations to move us forward in the marketplace. Their leadership continues to help our administration navigate through areas such as NIL, evolution in the content game and digital innovation. We look forward to their continued partnership corporately as well as through SOONER SPORTS PROPERTIES."

"It goes without saying that JOE and the entire athletics administration have been phenomenal partners of LEARFIELD for a very long time, and we're extremely proud to have the opportunity to continue representing the SOONER brand," said LEARFIELD EVP/University Partnership Group MIKE HAMILTON. "We appreciate OU Athletics' longtime trust in us and knowing our intense level of commitment to best serve the department, their fans and sponsors, and ultimately, the student-athletes and campus community. The unprecedented agreement commencing in JULY speaks to the forward-thinking, strategic decisions necessary in today's rapidly evolving college sports landscape."

"We are genuinely excited about this extension and how it will transform the way our brand partners integrate with SOONERS fans," said COLLYAR. "Through the expansion of categories and assets, as well as the addition of LEARFIELD STUDIOS, sponsorship will truly take on a new meaning at OU. I'm honored to have the opportunity to carry on the legacy of success we have experienced at the UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA."

