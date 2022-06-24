Award Winners

The SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS announced the winners of the SIGMA DELTA CHI AWARDS for journalism, honoring entries from 2021, in a video presentation on THURSDAY (6/22). NPR won a pair of awards, while CBS NEWS RADIO took the award for breaking news reporting for its coverage of the JANUARY 6th insurrection.

The radio winners:

Radio Breaking News Reporting (Market 1-100 or Network Syndication): CBS NEWS RADIO, Staff, Assault on the US CAPITOL

Radio Investigative Reporting:

Large Market: CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO, ESTHER YOON-JI KANG, SUSIE AN, ALDEN LOURY, 'Fertile Soil For Abuse': A reckoning at Covenant Fellowship Church

Small Market: VIRGINIA TECH News-Talk WVTF (RADIO IQ)/ROANOKE, VA, SANDY HAUSMANG, COVID-19 in VIRGINIA Prisons

Radio Feature Reporting:

Large Market: NPR, HANSI LO WANG, Immigration Hard-Liner Files Reveal 40-Year Bid Behind TRUMP's Census Obsession

Small Market: WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk KMUW/WICHITA, SUZANNE PEREZ, 3,000 KANSAS kindergartners and untold preschoolers skipped last year. Now they're behind

Radio Documentaries:

Large Market: UNIVERSITY RADIO FOUNDATION News-Talk WFAE/CHARLOTTE, DAVID BORAKS, Asbestos Town

Public Service in Radio Journalism:

Large Market: MAINE PUBLIC RADIO, SUSAN SHARON, MARK SIMPSON, Reports on healthcare mistreatment in MAINE STATE PRISON

Conversational Podcast: ECONOMIC HARDSHIP REPORTING PROJECT WITH THE NATION, LATINO USA, RAY SUAREZ, JEB SHARP, ALISSA QUART, DAVID WALLIS, GOING FOR BROKE

Narrative Podcast: NBC NEWS, AYMAN MOHYELDIN, PREETI VARATHAN, AMERICAN RADICAL

Travel Journalism: NPR NEWS, JOHN OTIS, Wish you were here: Trekking with the FARC

