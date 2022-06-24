-
NPR, CBS News Radio Among Signa Delta Chi Award Winners
by Perry Michael Simon
The SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS announced the winners of the SIGMA DELTA CHI AWARDS for journalism, honoring entries from 2021, in a video presentation on THURSDAY (6/22). NPR won a pair of awards, while CBS NEWS RADIO took the award for breaking news reporting for its coverage of the JANUARY 6th insurrection.
The radio winners:
Radio Breaking News Reporting (Market 1-100 or Network Syndication): CBS NEWS RADIO, Staff, Assault on the US CAPITOL
Radio Investigative Reporting:
Large Market: CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO, ESTHER YOON-JI KANG, SUSIE AN, ALDEN LOURY, 'Fertile Soil For Abuse': A reckoning at Covenant Fellowship Church
Small Market: VIRGINIA TECH News-Talk WVTF (RADIO IQ)/ROANOKE, VA, SANDY HAUSMANG, COVID-19 in VIRGINIA Prisons
Radio Feature Reporting:
Large Market: NPR, HANSI LO WANG, Immigration Hard-Liner Files Reveal 40-Year Bid Behind TRUMP's Census Obsession
Small Market: WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk KMUW/WICHITA, SUZANNE PEREZ, 3,000 KANSAS kindergartners and untold preschoolers skipped last year. Now they're behind
Radio Documentaries:
Large Market: UNIVERSITY RADIO FOUNDATION News-Talk WFAE/CHARLOTTE, DAVID BORAKS, Asbestos Town
Public Service in Radio Journalism:
Large Market: MAINE PUBLIC RADIO, SUSAN SHARON, MARK SIMPSON, Reports on healthcare mistreatment in MAINE STATE PRISON
Conversational Podcast: ECONOMIC HARDSHIP REPORTING PROJECT WITH THE NATION, LATINO USA, RAY SUAREZ, JEB SHARP, ALISSA QUART, DAVID WALLIS, GOING FOR BROKE
Narrative Podcast: NBC NEWS, AYMAN MOHYELDIN, PREETI VARATHAN, AMERICAN RADICAL
Travel Journalism: NPR NEWS, JOHN OTIS, Wish you were here: Trekking with the FARC