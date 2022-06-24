Owen (Photo: Matt Paskert)

BIG LOUD RECORDS' JAKE OWEN has postponed his BOSTON and JORDAN, NY shows, scheduled for last night (6/23) and TONIGHT, respectively, explaining in a social media video posted YESTERDAY, "We are all still dealing with this COVID deal. Unfortunately, COVID ravaged through my entire band and crew. And after exhausting every single option that we could possibly imagine, we just could not make it happen this weekend."

He added, "All the venues, my management, my booking agent. Everybody jumped through hoops to not only figure this out, but reschedule this really quickly."

The JORDAN show has been rescheduled for JULY 21st and BOSTON for SEPTEMBER 4th. His “Up There Down Here Tour" is scheduled to resume JULY 1st in DULUTH, MN.

