Settlement

DAVE RAMSEY's RAMSEY SOLUTIONS has settled a lawsuit filed by a former employee who alleged that she was pressured to resign because she was a lesbian, reports THE TENNESSEAN.

JULIE ANNE STAMPS filed the federal suit in SEPTEMBER 2021, claiming that after she came out as lesbian to her supervisor in MAY 2020, she experienced interactions that led her to believe that she could not share her true sexuality in the workplace, and that when she told the supervisor she would be public about her sexuality, she was told to resign and set up an exit interview. RAMSEY SOLUTIONS denied STAMPS' allegations in court; the settlement was for $76,900, with the parties declining comment to THE TENNESSEAN.

Two other federal discrimination lawsuits against RAMSEY's company remain pending, one alleging that an employee was fired for becoming pregnant while not married, and another over the company's COVID-19 stance.

