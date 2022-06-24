Bonds (a.k.a. Sybil) (Photo: Facebook)

The family of STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Country KDRK (93.7 THE MOUNTAIN)/SPOKANE afternoon host and Promotion Dir. SHARON BONDS (who uses the on-air name SYBIL), shared the troubling news YESTERDAY (6/23) that she is battling cancer and does not have a good prognosis. BONDS is a station veteran, who previously served as KDRK’s PD, morning host and midday host at various times.

The family shared on FACEBOOK, “Sadly, two weeks ago SHARON was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Unfortunately, it has metastasized throughout multiple areas in her body. The current prognosis from several doctors say that her days with us are limited. At this stage, her comfort is the most important to her. Per her wishes, we are working to have her released from the hospital so she can live her final days surrounded by her loved ones, in the comfort of her own home.”

Their statement continued, “During lucid moments, she has expressed gratitude for the amazing and beautiful journey she was blessed to experience. For all the special people she met along the way who showed her love. For all the laughs and tears she has shared with so many. She wants all her friends and family to know how special and important you have been to her throughout her life. She hopes you remember her well, you remember the smiles, the laughs… and know that she loved you immensely in this lifetime and beyond.”

The station also posted about BONDS' health here.

BONDS started her radio career in 1992 in Top 40 radio in CHICO, CA. During her time in the industry, she has hosted shows in the smooth Jazz, Hot AC, Rhythmic AC, Adult Top 40 and Country formats. She previously worked in NEW YORK; MONTEREY, CA; and in SAN FRANCISCO, where she was weekend News Anchor and weekday airborne traffic reporter for KGO (NEWSTALK 810). She was also the promotions voice of the GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS for three years.

BONDS’ husband, JEFFERY BONDS (aka BOBBY DEE), also worked in radio until his death in 2012 at age 52.

