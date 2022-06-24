Special

WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH (GBH 89.7 FM)/BOSTON will air a live discussion on the effect the SUPREME COURT's overturning of ROE V. WADE will have on the people of MASSACHUSETTS.

GBH NEWS' CALLIE CROSSLEY, MARGERY EAGAN, and PARIS ALSTON will host "COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: THE ROE V. WADE RULING" on TUESDAY (6/28) 2-3:30p (ET) at GBH's BOSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY studio in COPLEY SQUARE, joined by REPRODUCTIVE EQUITY NOW Exec. Dir. REBECCA HART HOLDER and SUFFOLK UNIVERSITY Professor RENÉE LANDERS. The event will air live on the radio and on the GBH NEWS YOUTUBE channel as well as gbhnews.org.

"The SUPREME COURT's opinion on ROE V. WADE (Ed. Note: the opinion, DOBBS V. JACKSON WOMEN'S HEALTH ORGANIZATION, overturned the previous ruling in ROE) will impact our lives in MASSACHUSETTS in ways we haven't even begun to understand yet and opens up a host of questions for people across the COMMONWEALTH," said GM/News PAM JOHNSTON. "We invite people to gather at the GBH STUDIO inside the BOSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY to discuss and unpack these critical and far-reaching issues. Please join the conversation, either in person or on any GBH NEWS platform."





