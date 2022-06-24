This Weekend

BIG MACHINE RACING welcomes TYLER REDDICK back to the No. 48 CHEVROLET CAMARO for the upcoming TENNESSEEE LOTTERY 250 at the NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY on SATURDAY JUNE 25th. Through BIG MACHINE RACING’s partnership with sister company BMLG RECORDS, the car has been vinyl wrapped in support of LADY A's new single, “Summer State Of Mind,” which is currently climbing the Country radio charts.

The race will air at 2:30p (CT) on USA, MRN, SIRIUSXM, NASCAR RADIO and streaming on NBC SPORTS.

