Krusen (Photo: Gibson Brands)

GIBSON BRANDS, the American instrument manufacturer, has hired ERICA KRUSEN in the role of Sr. Dir./ Cultural Influence, based in NASHVILLE. KRUSEN arrives from the Managing Dir. position at THE RECORDING ACADEMY's charitable arm, MUSICARES, a role she has held for the last 15 years.

“I am humbled and excited to join the iconic GIBSON BRANDS, under this amazing leadership team, to make a meaningful impact in the world of music,” said KRUSEN. “I look forward to supporting the global music community through the GIBSON Gives initiatives, and I am deeply invested in the mission and success of this organization.”

“I am honored to welcome ERICA to the GIBSON team," said Pres. CESAR GUEIKIAN. "We have been working together for many years, establishing a strong partnership with MUSICARES. I have seen ERICA in action working with and supporting musicians globally, earning their trust and building relationships. ERICA is a seasoned executive in music who will be instrumental in the evolution of Cultural Influence globally, including our GIBSON Gives fundraising efforts."

