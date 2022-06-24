Williams, Placzek (Photos: Jorge Gomez / NPR, Jessica Placzek / NPR)

LWC STUDIOS Senior Editor and former WNYC STUDIOS "UNITED STATES OF ANXIETY" Exec. Producer VERALYN WILLIAMS has joined NPR as Executive Producer for "IT'S BEEN A MINUTE" and "THE LIMITS." In addition, KQED INC. News-Talk KQED/SAN FRANCISCO Senior Editor of Podcasts JESSICA PLACZEK has joined NPR as Supervising Editor on "IT'S BEEN A MINUTE," starting JULY 18th.

The hirings were announced to staff in an email from Sr. Dir./Programming YOLANDA SANGWENI, who noted that the new hires are helping in the search for a new host to replace the departed SAM SANDERS on "IT'S BEEN A MINUTE."

