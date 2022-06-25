In Stores Now

THURSDAY night (6/23), Pop music icon MADONNA celebrated PRIDE MONTH with an LGBTQ celebration at NEW YORK'S Terminal 5.

The show also featured RCA recording artist SAUCY SANTANA and renowned drag queens VIOLET CHACHKI, BOB THE DRAG QUEEN, PIXIE AVENTURA, and LAGANJA ESTRANJA, who arrived at the event on the GAULTIER double-decker PRIDE bus. MADONNA's son, DAVID BANDA, joined the show on multiple occasions as a dancer. Joined by all of the performers, the Material Girl ended the night with a show-stopping performance of her club smash, "Celebration."

The event also served to celebrate the release of Finally Enough Love, a 16-track career-spanning remix compilation album. Then, on AUGUST 19th, a 50-track, complete remix compilation, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones will be released, which features MADONNA’s 50 #1 hits on the Dance Music Charts, the first and only recording artist to achieve this feat. These new collections mark the first album release to be part of the newly announced partnership between MADONNA and WARNER MUSIC GROUP.





Madonna (Credit: Ricardo Gomes)





« see more Net News