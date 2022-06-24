Brandy (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY-winning R&B superstar BRANDY has signed a partnership agreement with MOTOWN RECORDS.

To mark the announcement, BRANDY just performed “Rather Be” as part of the first-of-its-kind performance and content series launched by MOTOWN RECORDS and COLORSxSTUDIOS in honor of BLACK MUSIC MONTH.The sponge is from her 2020 album, "B7."

Commented MOTOWN RECORDS CEO/Chairwoman ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM, “BRANDY is one of the most prolific voices in the history of music. Her contribution to R&B continues to influence newcomers and contemporaries around the world. We are ecstatic to welcome her to the MOTOWN family and eager to join her in making musical history.”

BRANDY is currently putting the finishing touches on her eighth full-length album, and first for MOTOWN RECORDS.

BRANDY has earned a GRAMMY and sold over 40 million albums worldwide and appeared in dozens of television series and films, including starring in "Moesha" as the lead character, garnering a NCAAP IMAGE AWARD. Most recently, "B7" bowed at #12 on the BILLBOARD Top 200.

