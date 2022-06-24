Cannabis: Let The Radio Ads Begin (Photo: Oleksandrum / Shutterstock.com)

The HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE advanced a bill which includes language that would prevent the FCC from taking administrative action against broadcasters that accept cannabis advertisements consistent with the law of the state or jurisdiction in which the station is licensed.

NAB spokesman ALEX SICILIANO made the following statement after the action, "We are pleased to see that this bipartisan language has advanced in the HOUSE today. As the vast majority of states have legalized cannabis in some form, today marks a long overdue step toward finally allowing broadcasters to receive equal treatment regarding cannabis advertising that other forms of media have had for years. While we welcome today's progress, local broadcasters will continue to work with all policymakers towards a broader resolution of this competitive disparity and in support of our unique service to local communities."

