Power 96.1 Has A Summer Ball Going On

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA PD DAN HUNT and team are readying their 2022 POWER 96.1 SUMMER BALL, TONIGHT (6/27) at AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE.

The lineup features THE CHAINSMOKERS, CHARLIE PUTH, KANE BROWN, RUSS, GAYLE AND EM BEIHOLD.

POWER 96.1’s looks to be a sell out!

