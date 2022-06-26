Stephen Stills (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY-winning two-time ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee STEPHEN STILLS is partnering with IRVING AZOFF’s, ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP to market his prolific catalog and continue his legacy in the digital era. The agreement includes the acquisition of his recorded music assets from his solo work, as well as his interest in BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD, MANASSAS, THE RIDES, THE STILLS-YOUNG BAND, AU GO-GO SINGERS, SUPER SESSION, STILLS & COLLINS, CSN and CSNY. The agreement also includes interest in STILLS’ band trademarks and name, image, and likeness, which will allow ICONIC to expose his music to new fans. The start of the Iconic relationship coincides with the 50th anniversary of STILLS’ debut double album, "Manassas," by his band of the same name, which was released APRIL 12th, 1972. A cash value for the transaction was not revealed.

Commented STILLS, “Music is one of the greatest driving forces in my life, a means to communicate a universal language, and it’s comforting to know my life’s work is in the very best hands with IRVING and the ICONIC team. With the unreleased recordings I’m uncovering from my vault, and the 50th anniversary of 'Manassas,' it couldn’t have been a more opportune time.”

Added AZOFF, “I have had the pleasure of knowing STEPHEN for more than 50 years and he is certainly one of rock’s most enduring AMERICAN treasures,. I’m pleased that we will be working together to preserve, expand, and share his musical legacy for his next generation of fans.”

ICONIC President JIMMY EDWARDS said, “STEPHEN’s influence on popular music is immeasurable. In addition to his amazing solo work, his signature artistry served as a catalyst for the groundbreaking groups BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD, MANASSAS, CS&N, and CSN&Y.”

The acquisition follows ICONIC’s recent partnership with the family of NAT KING COLE, LINDA RONSTADT's recorded music assets and DAVID CROSBY's catalog. ICONIC launched in JANUARY 2020 with the BEACH BOYS, purchasing a controlling interest in their extensive music catalog, including sound recordings, select musical compositions, brand, and memorabilia.

With plans to release new material this year, STILLS has personally handpicked performances from his vault, including a never-before-released collection recorded live at the BERKELEY COMMUNITY THEATRE in 1971, including both an acoustic set, and a set with STILLS’ full band and the MEMPHIS HORNS.

In addition, 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of 1972’s "Manassas," the event marked with its re-release in an expanded edition this Fall.

« see more Net News