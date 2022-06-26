Supporting Women's Rights

In the wake of the SUPREME COURT's decision to overturn ROE VS. WADE, and reinstate anti-abortion laws. both LIVE NATION and OAK VIEW GROUP came out in support of women's rights.

LIVE NATION took to INSTAGRAM with the following bullet points.\









OAK VIEW GROUP issued the following statement:

The SCOTUS decision yesterday reversed a precedent that impacts countless AMERICANs. FRIDAY, JUNE 24th, is a day that will undoubtedly impact our entire OVG family regardless of sex, gender, or location. At OVG, we lead. We hold our work, our venues, our hospitality, and our team to a higher standard. As we navigate what the ruling means for women, regardless of your personal views, we encourage everyone to act and lead with empathy and compassion.

Diversity Equity & Inclusion is one of our four OVG core pillars, and that includes providing equitable access to safe healthcare, including reproductive benefits, to all employees. This ruling will place limitations on a woman’s basic human right to make decisions regarding her own health. OVG’s health benefits will not. OVG will cover travel expenses for our employees who need access to women’s healthcare services outside their home state. We fully support equal access for all women to obtain the proper care that they deem appropriate for their bodies.

We understand this is weighing heavily on so many of you and we encourage you to seek the emotional and mental health support available through our benefits plan. We can’t change the decision that was made yesterday, but we can lead with empathy, check in on each other, listen, learn and act.

« see more Net News