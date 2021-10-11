Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Harlow Takes Top Spot; Lizzo Top 3; Kid Laroi, Harry Styles 'Late' Top 10 Giving Columbia 5 Of Top 10; Beyonce Returns

* JACK HARLOW takes over the top spot with "First Class”, moving 2*-1* and is up 740 spins

* LIZZO moves 4*-3* with "About Damn Time”, up 2158 spins (and over 5000 the last two weeks)

* That gives ATLANTIC two of the top three songs this week

* However, COLUMBIA has five of the top 10 this week

* Former chart topper "As It Was" by HARRY STYLES is a solid #2

* DOVE CAMERON is at #4 with "Boyfriend"

* THE KID LAROI jumps 11*-8* with "Thousand Miles"

* Former chart topper LIL NAS X is at #9 with "That’s What I Want"

* Meanwhile, HARRY STYLES has two in the top 10 with "Late Night Talking" up 14*-10* and +1463 spins

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY go top 15, up 16*-14* with "Sunroof" at +1382 spins

* POST MALONE is nearing the top 15 with "I Like You (A Happier Song)”, featuring DOJA CAT, up 18*-16* and +1215 spins

* THE WEEKND hits the top 20 with "Out Of Time”, up 21*-20* and +328 spins

* HALSEY leaps 33*-24* with "So Good”, up 1355 spins

* KATE BUSH soars 37*-25* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, up 1736 spins

* BEYONCE is back and scores a big debut at 30* with "Break My Soul" with 1593 spins

* BLACK EYED PEAS, SHAKIRA, and DAVID GUETTA debut at 34* with "Don't You Worry”, up 640 spins

* MARSHMELLO X KHALID team on "Numb”, entering at 35* and are +706 spins

* PITBULL debuts at 38* with "Can't Stop Us Now”, featuring ZAC BROWN at +304 spins

Rhythmic: Future New #1; Lizzo Top 5; Post/Doja Nearing Top 10; Kanye, Ed/Lil Baby, Kid Laroi Top 15

* FUTURE takes over the top spot with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS moving 2*-1* and are +608 spins

* POST MALONE WITH RODDY RICCH goes 5*-4* with "Cooped Up" at +510 spins

* LIZZO is top 5 as "About Damn Time" rises 7*-5* at +318 spins

* POST MALONE "I Like You (A Happier Song)”, featuring DOJA CAT is on the cusp of the top 10, up 16*-11* and are +413 spins

* KANYE WEST & XXXTENTACION go top 15, up 20*-13* with "True Love”, up 329 spins

* ED SHEERAN & LIL BABY are top 15 as well, up 18*-14* with "2step”, up 224 spins

* THE KID LAROI goes 18*-15* with "Thousand Miles"

* MEGAN THEE STALLION leaps 22*-18* and into the top 20 with "Plan B" at +154 spins

* DRAKE has the top debut at 28* with "Sticky" at +933 spins

* BEYONCE has a strong debut at Rhythmic too, with "Break My Soul" entering at 31* with 987 spins

* MUNI LONG & SAWEETIE debut at 34* with "Baby Boo" at +409 spins

* KAROL G comes aboard at 39* with "Provenza"

* DIDDY debuts at 40* with "Gotta Move On" featuring BRYSON TILLER at +407 spins

Urban: Future Scores Dual #1; Lil Durk Top 5; Megan Top 10; Lil Baby, Hitkidd & Glorilla Top 15

* FUTURE scores the dual chart topper, also moving into the top spot at Urban with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS up 752 spins

* LIL DURK goes top 5, rising 7*-4* with "What Happened To Virgil”, up 808 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION goes top 10 with "Plan B”, climbing 13*-9* and is +356 spins

* LIL BABY hits the top 15, up 16*-12* with "In A Minute" - up 345 spins

* HITKIDD & GLORILLA also goes top 15 with "F.N.F. (Let's Go”), rising 21*-15* and is up 444 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO leaps into the top 20, up 26*-19* with "See Wat I'm Sayin”, up 566 spins

* PHEELZ & BNXN is top 20 as well, up 23*-20* with "Finesse" at +212 spins

* KANYE WEST & XXXTENTACION are top 25 with "True Love”, moving 31*-25* at +429 spins

* ATOZZIO debuts at 34* with "Feel Better”, up 517 spins

* BEYONCE enters at 37* with "Break My Soul”, with 1117 spins

Hot AC: Styles Holds Top Spot; Lizzo Top 5; Latto Top 10; Sia Top 15; Nicky Youre, Harry Styles 'Late' Top 20

* HARRY STYLES holds the top spot for a 6th week at Hot AC with "As It Was"

* LIZZO has gone top 5 at another format with "About Damn Time”, moving 7*-5* and is +646 spins

* LATTO hits the top 10, rising 11*-10* with "Big Energy”, up 266 spins

* SIA is now top 15, up 16*-15* with "Unstoppable" at +420 spins

* NICKY YOURE goes top 20, moving 21*-18* with "Sunroof”, featuring DAZY, up 535 spins

* HARRY STYLES surges into the top 20 with "Late Night Talking”, moving 26*-20* at +584 spins

* Just outside the top 20 is KATE BUSH with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God,)" up 29*-21* at +716 spins

* HALSEY has the top debut at 27* with "So Good" at +309 spins

* ANDY GRAMMER X R3HAB debut at 38* with "Saved My Life" at +159 spins

* SKYE HOLLAND enters at 39* with "Lie”, featuring STEVE KROEGER

Active Rock: Five Finger Holds Top Spot; Nothing More Top 10; Motionless Top 15; Ozzy Debuts Big

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH hold the top spot for a 3rd week with "AfterLife"

* The top 10 remains fairly stable to last week

* We have one new entry with NOTHING MORE going 11*-10* with "Tired Of Winning"

* SHINEDOWN are heading toward another top 10 hit, up 14*-12* with "Daylight" - up 148 spins

* MOTIONLESS IN WHITE go top 15, up 17*-14* with "Masterpiece"

* A huge debut at 19* for OZZY OSBOURNE with "Patient Number 9”, featuring JEFF BECK with 527 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE go top 20 with "Voices In My Head”, moving 24*-20* and +107 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA debut at 33* with "Faded Out" at +108 spins

* HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD debut at 40* with "City Of The Dead"

Alternative: Boywithuke New #1; Panic! Top 5; Maneskin Top 10; Kate Bush Top 20

* BOYWITHUKE take over the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Toxic"

* PANIC! AT THE DISCO leap into the top 5, up 7*-5* with "Viva Las Vengeance”, up 277 spins

* MANESKIN surge into the top 10 (and nearly the top 5) with "SUPERMODEL”, up 11*-6* and is +243 spins

* KATE BUSH goes top 20, up 21*-17* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God”,) up 322 spins

* PHOENIX rise 25*-22* with "Alpha Zulu”, up 193 spins

* MAGGIE ROGERS surges 34*-26* with "Want Want" at +241 spins

* JIMMY EAT WORLD debut at 36* with "Something Loud" at +216 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS debut at 38* with "These Are The Ways" at +79 spins

Triple A: Arcade Fire New #1; Bob Moses Top 5; Phoenix Soar; Milky Chance Top 20; Kate Bush, Metric Debut

* ARCADE FIRE leaps 2*-1* with "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)"

* BOB MOSES go top 5, up 6*-4* with "Love Brand New”, up 34 spins

* PHOENIX surge 17*-11* with "Alpha Zulu”, rising 77 spins

* MILKY CHANCE go top 20, up 22*-20* with "Synchronize"

* KATE BUSH debuts at 27* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God”,) up 61 spins

* METRIC enters at 30* with "All Comes Crashing"

« see more Net News