Armstrong (Photo: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com)

GREEN DAY frontman BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG announced on stage in LONDON that he plans to renounce his UNITED STATES citizenship after the SUPREME COURT's reversal of ROE v. WADE. ARMSTRONG and GREEN DAY are in the midst of their HELLA MEGA tour.

ARMSTRONG wasn't the only artist in the U.K. blasting the SUPREME COURT decision. At the annual GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, BILLIE EILISH, KENDRICK LAMAR and OLIVIA RODRIGO were some of the artists to express their displeasure with the ruling.

CNN has more.

