Expanded BetMGM Deal

BETMGM's sponsorship deal with AUDACY's BETQL NETWORK is expanding with BETMGM named the exclusive sportsbook for the sports betting audio network under a multiyear agreement. BETMGM was previously designated the network's "preferred sports betting partner." With the new deal, "YOU BETTER YOU BET" hosts NICK KOSTOS and KEN BARKLEY will become "brand advocates" for BETMGM, and the sports book will have category exclusivity on the entire schedule, with the network also producing content for live audiences at MGM resorts.

“We are delighted to expand our strategic partnership with BETMGM, highlighted by their new exclusive position with the BETQL NETWORK,” said AUDACY Chairman/Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD. “Barely a year old, the BETQL NETWORK has a bright future ahead of it as legalized sports betting continues to expand over the next decade.”

BETMGN CRO MATT PREVOST added, “We’re excited to further our strategic partnership with Audacy and to bring our market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment content to millions of listeners nationwide across the entire BETQL NETWORK platform.”

« see more Net News