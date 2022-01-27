Chiang

After a brief stint in the record business as VP/Radio Promotions and Artist Development at RED STREET COUNTRY, JOHNNY CHIANG is moving on to a new job at PANDORA, where he will take on the newly-created position of Sr. Dir./Country Programming, effective MONDAY, JULY 25th. He will report to VP/Programming KEVIN STAPLEFORD.

CHIANG joined RED STREET in JANUARY from COX MEDIA GROUP/HOUSTON, where he was Dir./Operations, overseeing Country KKBQ (93Q), Classic Rock KGLK (106.9/107.5 THE EAGLE) and Classic Country KTHT (97.1 COUNTRY LEGENDS) (NET NEWS 1/27). He had also been format leader for COX's Country stations since 2020. Prior to his label move, he had been with COX for 29 years, and in radio for 31 years.

CHIANG will remain based in HOUSTON in his new role. His last day with RED STREET will be JULY 24th. Reach him here until then.

“Words cannot adequately describe just how thrilled I am to be joining the incredible Country team that KEVIN STAPLEFORD is assembling at PANDORA,” said CHIANG. “I want to thank KEVIN and [SIRIUSXM SVP/GM/Music Programming] STEVE BLATTER for believing in me and what my experiences and skill sets can bring to the team.”

