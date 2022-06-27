Class Of '22

The INDIANA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION is inducting six new members to the INDIANA BROADCAST PIONEERS Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022, to be inducted at an OCTOBER 5th ceremony during the INDIANA BROADCASTERS CONFERENCE in CARMEL, IN, includes the syndicated "BOB & TOM SHOW" co-host/News Dir. KRISTI LEE; retired WANE-TV/FORT WAYNE, WISH-TV/INDIANAPOLIS, WLFI-TV/LAFAYETTE, IN, and WKEF-TV/DAYTON News Dir. TED LINN; WISH-TV/INDIANAPOLIS Creative Services Dir. PEGGY MCCLELLAND; retired WTHR-TV/INDIANAPOLIS news anchor JOHN STEHR; the late INDIANA PACERS guard and WTHR-TV sports anchor JERRY HARKNESS; and the late EMMIS/INDIANAPOLIS GM TOM SEVERINO.

“The 2022 Hall of Fame Class is comprised of well-known broadcasters who pushed the boundaries of innovation and made the Indiana communities they served better, more informed places to live,” said INDIANA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION Exec. Dir. DAVE ARLAND. “For decades, our newest group of Hall of Famers have provided critical eyes, ears, and voices for listeners and viewers in INDIANA and beyond. They have told wonderful stories and are each also active members of their communities. We are honored to add our 2022 honorees to the honor roll of the INDIANA BROADCAST PIONEERS Hall of Fame.”

The IBA is also taking nominations through JULY 15th for its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award and the 2022 TOM SEVERINO Leadership Award.

« see more Net News