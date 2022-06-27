Dr. Perskin

SIRIUSXM DOCTOR RADIO and NYU LANGONE HEALTH are adding a new one-hour monthly live show on medications, "SHOULD I TAKE THIS?"

The show will feature host NYU GROSSMAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE Clinical Professor Dr. MICHAEL PERSKIN and other experts answering listener questions about drugs, vitamins, "superfoods," and other products touted as being beneficial. The show starts TODAY (6/27) 5-6p (ET).

