Wallen (Photo: John Shearer)

Kudos to BIG LOUD RECORDS/REPUBLIC's MORGAN WALLEN and his promotion team for landing the #1 single on the MEDIABASE Country chart this week with "Wasted On You," which tops the chart in its 16th week. The single. which impacted Country radio on MARCH 7th, enjoyed a relatively quick rise to the top. It is now set to impact Top 40 radio beginning JULY 11th.

The song is WALLEN's fourth radio single from his, "Dangerous: The Double Album," and was written by WALLEN, ERNEST K. SMITH, RYAN VOJESAK and JOSH THOMPSON.

« see more Net News