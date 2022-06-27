June 30th

PICKLEJAR will host an exclusive digital livestream of COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS’ (CRB) COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME (CRHOF) Induction Ceremony on THURSDAY, JUNE 30th from the VIRGIN HOTEL in NASHVILLE. The livestream will be available at PickleJarPlus.com, as well as the CRB FACEBOOK page starting at 7p (CT).

With this continued partnership, PICKLEJAR will also extend the digital presence of the event, making the red-carpet interviews and photos available across all of its digital platforms and free for all users. PICKLEJAR has enlisted former KYGO/DENVER morning host BRIAN McFAYDEN to conduct the inductee interviews on the red carpet.

“We are thrilled to work with [CRB Executive Dir.] RJ CURTIS and his amazing team again to share the CRHOF Induction Ceremony with the masses,” said PICKLEJAR CEO JEFF JAMES, whose company also livestreamed the event last year. “These inductees deserve to have their special moment shared with as many people as possible, and we are so thankful we can make that happen.”

The ceremony, which celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period (with at least 15 of those years in the Country format), will honor eight new Hall of Fame inductees: BECKY BRENNER, BARRY MARDIT, WHITNEY ALLEN, DEBBIE CONNER, CATHY MARTINDALE and RACHEL & GRUNWALD (NET NEWS 2/23).

