MONUMENT RECORDS has hired GLENN NOBLIT as Dir./Regional Promotion and CLAIRE KARLIAK as Mgr./Digital Marketing & Streaming.

NOBLIT arrives from the EVP/GM position at STUDIO2BEE ENTERTAINMENT, which he assumed in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/14). He previously was the Dir./National Promotion position at PEARL RECORDS, where he had worked since 2016. The MONUMENT promotion position has been vacant since the MAY departure of LISA MASTRIANNI (NET NEWS 5/9).

NOBLIT's previous career stops include WARNER BROS. RECORDS, LOST HIGHWAY RECORDS, REVIVER RECORDS and ARISTOMEDIA.

KARLIAK most recently headed up the Label Services team at BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC, where she worked with the publishing company's artists, songwriters, and creatives across platforms.

“Having worked closely with GLENN during my radio days, and side by side with him my first several years in promotion, I know firsthand how lucky our MONUMENT family is to have a professional of his caliber join our team,” said VP/Promotion LUKE JENSEN.

“I’ve enjoyed watching the rise of MONUMENT from afar,” said NOBLIT. “The artists are unique and compelling, the team is second to none, and I am grateful for the opportunity to now have a seat at the table as MONUMENT continues to deliver hits and break great artists.”

“We are so excited to have CLAIRE in this role,” said MONUMENT GM KATIE McCARTNEY. “She comes with a fresh perspective on how to reach fans, and an enthusiasm for what we have built here at MONUMENT, and where we can go. She will be a great addition to this team.”

