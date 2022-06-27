Blumm

RESULTS RADIO has promoted JOSH BLUMM to Revenue Manager for the company’s CHICO, CA, cluster that includes Adult Hits KBQB (92.7 BOB-FM), Top 40 KCEZ (Power 102.1), Active Rock KRQR (106.7 Z-Rock), and Classic Rock KTHU (Thunder 100.7). BLUMM will replace NICHOLE SHUBA, who exited last year. He will report to company president JACK FRITZ.

BLUMM joined RESULTS RADIO in 2019 as an AE. Previously he was District Manager for YOUNG’S MARKET COMPANY, the Western UNITED STATES' leading wine and spirits distributer. BLUMM earned a BA in Criminal Justice from CHICO STATE UNIVERSITY in 2014.

