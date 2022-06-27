Mills

Public radio veteran KEN MILLS is launching an oral history project to collect interviews on the history of public radio. MILLS' "Public Radio Oral History Project" aims at compiling 50 interviews with public radio figures in the next two years; he said that the most recent oral history of public radio was done in 1982.

MILLS, the former PRI News Dir. and KCSN/LOS ANGELES GM/PD, said, “We need to act now because soon these firsthand accounts will be lost. We plan to interview the leaders who crafted public radio’s design, built the infrastructure and established public radio as a leading source of news and music content."

CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY RADIO Founder and former NPR LABS VP/Exec. Dir. MIKE STARLING said, “I’m excited to help for us all learn first hand about how the industry’s leaders navigated the behind-the-scenes inflection points of unexpected events that shaped the system we know today.”

PUBLIC RADIO PROGRAM DIRECTORS (PRPD) Pres./Exec. Dir. ABBY GOLDSTEIN said, “Preparing for the future means learning from our past. What better historical source do we have than the people who paved the way for public radio to thrive today? An oral history project like this can provide a living library of learning, not just to preserve the past but to make us better in the future.”

MILLS plans to interview JACK MITCHELL, SAM HOLT, HUGO MORALES, JOANNE WALLACE, BILL SIEMERING, PATTY CAHILL, DAVID GIOVANNONI, MARIA HINOJOSA, BILL KLING, and PETER LOWENSTEIN, among others. Find out more at (612) 819–8456 or publicradio@hotmail.com.

