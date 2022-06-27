Lee

DREW LEE, co-host of "JUSTICE AND DREW" on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KTLK-A (TWIN CITIES NEWSTALK)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, died SATURDAY afternoon (6/25) at 49, the station has announced. No cause of death was given. Co-host JON JUSTICE, himself in the hospital recovering from open heart surgery, made the announcement on the air MONDAY, saying that it was "the hardest thing I have ever had to do in my entire radio career."

LEE joined KTLK as PD in 2010 after serving as PD at JOURNAL BROADCAST GROUP News/Talk KQTH (104.1 THE TRUTH)/TUCSON and previously programmed WSKY/GAINESVILLE and WXNT-A/INDIANAPOLIS; he started his career as an intern at WTKS (REAL RADIO 104.1)/ORLANDO.

