PPM Wearables And What You Need To Know

NUVOODOO RESEARCH is arming you with some valuable info – “NIELSEN is set to replace as much as 75% of the PPM panel with new wearable meters by year's end (and the remainder changing over in 2023),” according to NUVOODOO.

NUVOODOO went to the field with a large sample for the upcoming RPS 20 (Ratings Prospects Study). "There are enough respondents to dive into the subgroups of likely ratings respondents who predict they'd carry the new wearable meter in each of its three forms: clip mount, pendant, and wristband.

"Nearly fifty-five hundred people ages 14-54 across all PPM markets completed interviews - 5,495 to be precise. That massive sample allows breakouts of those who say they'd wear a meter in each of its new forms. Based on results, NIELSEN is going to need a lot of wristbands – and not so many clip mounts or pendants."

For more on this, check out NUVOODOO's weekly ALL ACCESS column

