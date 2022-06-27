After two years, The 14th Annual GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL will return to LONG ISLAND's PATCHOGUE VILLAGE JULY 7th - 10th. The lineup includes THE TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, JOE RUSSO’S ALMOST DEAD, GROUPLOVE, MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA, REBELUTION, MOE., LOS LOBOS, STEEL PULSE, GALACTIC, BAYSIDE, THE WEIGHT BAND, and more.

The festival will feature over 55 performers on three stages, spanning classic and contemporary rock, blues, indie, jam, pop, Americana, country, reggae, and funk genres. The fest boasts multiple craft beer and wine tents, an artisan and craft market, and food court offering a diverse gourmet menu of funky and healthy fare.

GREAT SOUTH BAY will donate $1 from every ticket sold to the GSB-STONY BROOK CANCER CENTER FUND. To date, the fest has raised over a quarter of a million dollars for the cancer center. Click here for more info.

