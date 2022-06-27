Pearce (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ CARLY PEARCE will host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of JULY, beginning on MONDAY, JULY 4th and continuing through FRIDAY, JULY 29th.

“We are thrilled to partner with such an amazing talent for the month of JULY," said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. "CARLY has a huge following in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, and her guest hosting will overlap with her tour in town with KENNY CHESNEY."

“MICHAEL and the entire KKGO family have been so welcoming to me, and I’m excited to be back on the air,” said PEARCE, who previously co-hosted the daypart with then husband MICHAEL RAY in NOVEMBER of 2019. “I can’t wait to share some of my favorite songs and memories with the listeners. Hopefully I’ll see some of you out on the road."

Fans can listen to PEARCE from 10a-2p (PT) weekdays on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over the air locally.

« see more Net News