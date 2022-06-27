Moore

The MAINE ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has hired veteran broadcaster TIM MOORE as its new Pres./CEO, effective immediately. MOORE fills the role after the unexpected passing of long-time Pres./CEO SUZANNE GOUCHER earlier this year (NET NEWS 01/22).

Moore has been involved with Maine Broadcasting for decades, beginning at WKSQ-FM/BANGOR as well as many years as the O? of WHOM and WJBQ/PORTLAND. He is a former member of the MAB Board of Directors, former Board Chair, is a member of the MAB HALL OF FAME and was awarded the inaugural Broadcast Achievement Award in 2010.

MAB Board of Directors Chairman DAVID ABEL said, “The Board was looking for someone with deep experience in MAINE broadcasting and extensive relationships throughout the state—and Tim stood out among some very qualified candidates. There is much to be done to position the MAB for the future-and we are excited to have TIM lead that effort.”

Moore added, “I have loved the MAB for years—and believe in their mission to advocate for broadcasters on every level. Thanks to Chairman DAVID ABEL, incoming Chair COREY GARRISON and the entire Board of Directors for placing their faith and trust in me. I am beyond excited to lead the MAB into the future-and cannot wait to get started!”





