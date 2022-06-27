The TOM KENT RADIO NETWORK is celebrating it's 20-year anniversary in radio syndication. The network launched on JUNE 29, 2002 in three markets; MEMPHIS, ERIE, and WICHITA FALLS. Today the network cumulatively has almost 700 radio stations! There are 23 different products in seven different formats. The network also includes two full-time 24/7 networks.

Along with the 20 year anniversary, TOM KENT RADIO NETWORK is also releasing a book by TOM KENT, "PLANET RADIO (When the World of Radio Was Fun)." Click here to read an excerpt.

TKRN is comprised of over 700 great stations. For affiliation, please contact: ED DOUGLAS @ eddouglastkrn@gmail.com or (614) 321-6708.





« see more Net News