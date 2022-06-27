Delayed Special

WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH (GBH 89.7 FM)/BOSTON's live discussion on the effect the SUPREME COURT's overturning of ROE V. WADE will have on the people of MASSACHUSETTS, initially scheduled for TOMORROW (6/28), has been postponed until THURSDAY (6/30) 2-3:30p (ET).

The postponement was due to the JANUARY 6TH COMMISSION's added hearing TOMORROW at 1p (ET), which was unexpectedly announced TODAY after the COMMISSION had indicated it would not hold another hearing until next month.

