Launching Cover Song Contest

MOTOWN songwriter and record producer SYLVIA MOY’s MASTERPIECE SOUND STUDIOS (Masterpiece) is launching a Cover Song Contest in partnership with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING (SMP). It’s a competition open to amateurs or independent singers, musicians, singing groups, or bands, from any of the 50 States, the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, and PUERTO RICO.

All entries will first be screened by professional songwriters, recording artists, record producers, arrangers, and/or representatives of MASTERPIECE SOUND STUDIOS. A Judges Panel will then select 10 finalists who will have the opportunity to perform their winning performances in a Grand Finale Showcase at the MOTOR CITY CASINO’s SOUNDBOARD THEATRE, on OCTOBER 11th, 2022. Three Cover Song Contest winners will win cash awards, representation by SMP of their master recording for sync opportunities. The showcase also will be available after the Grand Finale Showcase on MASTERPIECE’s YOUTUBE Channel and other social media networks, On-Demand, and shared with contest media sponsors for broader redistribution. Go to www.masterpiecesoundstudios.com/coversongcontest to enter and stay informed about the contest selection process.

MASTERPIECE Co-Manager, CELESTE M. MOY said," The Cover Song Contest is a perfect opportunity to promote and preserve the legacy and mission of our sister, SYLVIA MOY, by reintroducing these iconic MOTOWN songs and celebrating the extraordinarily talented songwriters who wrote them."

SVP Catalogue Development/SMP Lis LEWIS added, "SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING is delighted to spotlight the contributions of our songwriters through MASTERPIECE’s unique Cover Song Contest.”





« see more Net News