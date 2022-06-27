Campbell, Strickland

Music industry veterans PETER STRICKLAND and CRAIG CAMPBELL are joining to launch MARATHON TALENT. The company combines the management clients of STRICKLAND's four-year-old MARATHON TALENT AGENCY and CAMPBELL's 14-year-old CAMPBELL ENTERTAINMENT under a new full-service management and artist development business.

Their combines roster includes JON WOLFE, comedian BYRON KENNEDY, Pop artist MAEVE STEELE, pianist KORY CAUDILL and Country singer TOMMY TOWNSEND (the latter in conjunction with SPACE COLONEL MANAGEMENT), among others.

“CRAIG upholds the values of MARATHON TALENT, not only in his career but also in his daily lifestyle - being honest, dedicated, trustworthy resilient. His integrity is unshakable,” said STRICKLAND.

“I admired PETER’s career from down the street, while he was at WARNER and I was at SONY,” said CAMPBELL. “I really got to know him after he launched MARATHON TALENT AGENCY and was drawn to his passion for artists and their music. When he brought up the idea of combining our strengths, it was an easy and enthusiastic ‘yes’.”

STRICKLAND established MARATHON TALENT AGENCY in 2018 after rising to Chief Marketing Officer during his tenure at WARNER MUSIC GROUP. CAMPBELL previously was with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE prior to launching his company in 2008. He will maintain a select group of clients for the publicity arm of CAMPBELL ENTERTAINMENT.

