iHEARTMEDIA/JACKSONVILLE has promoted STACEY LAWRENCE to SVP/Sales for the cluster, effective immediately. She will be responsible for leading the market’s total revenue effort, across its entire broadcast and digital cluster, including all local, digital, events and national sales initiatives. LAWRENCE will report to PAUL ROGERS, Area Pres. for iHEARTMEDIA North FLORIDA.

LAWRENCE brings to her new role more than 23 years of media marketing experience, including the last two and a half years in the VP/Sales role. She began her career in NEW YORK CITY with HIBU (formerly known as YELLOWBOOK USA), where she worked for 14 years. She transitioned to broadcast television in JACKSONVILLE, first with GANNETT as a Digital Sales Mgr. and then with GRAHAM MEDIA’s WJXT, first in the same capacity, then as Local Sales Mgr.

ROGERS said, “I took a long time to evaluate our team – including our management team – when I joined the market in MARCH of last year. I wanted to see our team in action, to learn their values and their work ethic, and observe their commitment to our team, our customers and to iHEART. STACEY flat-out earned it, and her strong working relationship with [VP/Digital Sales] BROOKE ADAMS is going to be crucial and what takes us over the top.”

LAWRENCE added, “I am thrilled to step into my new role with this incredible team in JACKSONVILLE. Although I have been with iHEARTMEDIA less than three years, it did not take me long to realize this was where I belonged, with a forward-thinking company that is customer-centric at its core. The JACKSONVILLE market is exploding, and I plan on leading this team to their fullest potential. I look forward to making a difference in our community and helping businesses achieve their marketing goals through our world- class, multi-channel offerings.”

