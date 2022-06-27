The Edge Session IPA

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Alternative KMYZ (Z104.5 THE EDGE)/TULSA released a new EDGE beer last FRIDAY (6/24). THE EDGE SESSION IPA is the station's fifth beer through CABIN BOYS BREWERY and it's now available for a limited time in bars, restaurants, and select retail locations in the TULSA area.

KMYZ PD/morning co-host JOSH VENABLE said, "It's always a pleasure to do a beer with our friends from CABIN BOYS BREWERY. It raises our stick the community and brings us closer to listeners. For somebody who hates beer, even I like this."

JOSH & CHUCK from THE EDGE MORNING SHOW were at CABIN BOYS BREWERY to help with the brewing and canning of the new THE EDGE SESSION IPA.

