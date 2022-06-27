Analyzing Share Of Ear Study

EDISON RESEARCH's SHARE OF EAR study for first quarter 2022 is the subject of this week's CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP blog post by Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD, and the syndicator's sales marketing arm has picked out some highlights from the study.

Among the takeaways, BOUVARD notes that AM/FM radio has a 75% share of ad-supported audio, 13 times bigger than PANDORA and 19 bigger than SPOTIFY. In the two years of the pandemic, AM/FM's share of listening only slipped from 78% to 76%, while podcast's share moved up from 7% to 11%, PANDORA fell 8% to 6%, and SPOTIFY (at 4%) and SIRIUSXM (3%) maintained small shares. AM/FM still leads total ad-supported shares among key buying demographics, with podcasts taking a larger share than SPOTIFY and PANDORA combined.

Meanwhile, over six years, AM/FM listening via streaming has jumped from 8% to 15%, which is a larger share than all AM listening. And AM/FM radio leads all ad-supported listening on smart speakers, taking a 43% share.

